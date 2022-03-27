Dr. Kristin Silinski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Silinski, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kristin Silinski, DPM
Dr. Kristin Silinski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Dr. Silinski works at
Dr. Silinski's Office Locations
-
1
Wvu Medicine Orthopedics1600 Murdoch Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 865-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silinski?
Dr Silinski is amazing. She knew immediately that my surgery which was performed by another podiatrist wasn't done the correct way. I had a bone fusion of the first metatarsal which the plate and screws were put in the wrong position which is causing my toe to bend towards me. She ordered a ct scan to make sure there's nothing else going on before she puts the plate in the proper position.
About Dr. Kristin Silinski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1669853834
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silinski works at
Dr. Silinski has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Silinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.