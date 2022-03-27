Overview of Dr. Kristin Silinski, DPM

Dr. Kristin Silinski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Silinski works at WVU Medicine in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.