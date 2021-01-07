Dr. Kristin Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Skinner, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristin Skinner, MD
Dr. Kristin Skinner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Skinner works at
Dr. Skinner's Office Locations
-
1
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 487-1700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skinner?
She had to deliver bad news to me, but was compassionate and understanding. Gave me time to digest and was available for all questions. She explained plan and kept me utd. Quickly arranged surgery to remove my cancer.
About Dr. Kristin Skinner, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548261530
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner works at
Dr. Skinner has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.