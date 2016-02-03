Overview of Dr. Kristin Strange, MD

Dr. Kristin Strange, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.



Dr. Strange works at Avance Primary Care Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.