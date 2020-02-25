Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Titko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Center For Footcare7344 HAMILTON AVE, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Directions (513) 729-4455
Podiatry of Hamilton Inc6770 Cincinnati Dayton Rd Ste 201, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 729-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Love Dr Titko. She’s the best.
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174515068
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital, East Orlando Prs-24
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Titko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Titko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Titko has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Titko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Titko speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Titko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Titko.
