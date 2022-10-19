Dr. Kristin Waldron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Waldron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristin Waldron, MD
Dr. Kristin Waldron, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They completed their residency with New York University Medical Center
Dr. Waldron works at
Dr. Waldron's Office Locations
-
1
Long Island Neurology Consultants777 Sunrise Hwy Ste 200, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 887-3516
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldron?
Dr Waldron is an excellent doctor and warm person who cares deeply about her patients and their families!
About Dr. Kristin Waldron, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1467658500
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Boston College - B.S. Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldron works at
Dr. Waldron has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.