Dr. Kristin Hedge, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristin Hedge, MD
Dr. Kristin Hedge, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC.
Dr. Hedge's Office Locations
Carolina Orthopedics/Sprts Med738 NEWMAN RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 634-2676
Carolinaeast Health System2000 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 633-8111Thursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Carolinaeast Health Systems630 McCarthy Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-2000
Carolinaeast Physicians201 Williamsburg Pkwy, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 353-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
- Vidant Duplin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hedge is a very professional and most excellent surgeon. She has operated on my hands on 3 different occasions for different problems and has completely restored my hands so that I can fully use them on a daily basis. She was very thorough and is very knowledgeable in her profession.
About Dr. Kristin Hedge, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1366537847
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedge accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedge has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedge.
