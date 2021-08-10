Dr. Kristin Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Wheeler, MD
Dr. Kristin Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Ssm Health Depaul Hospital - St. Louis12303 De Paul Dr, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 447-5813
SSM Health Medical Group OBGYN12277 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-7585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
SSM Health Medical Group1120 Shackelford Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 921-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing!! She is so patient and respectful! Very thorough and explains in perfect detail without having to ask for more details! Love her!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1407295314
- Washington University, St Louis
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
