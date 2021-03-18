See All Dermatologists in St Pete Beach, FL
Dr. Kristin Witfill, DO

Dermatology
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kristin Witfill, DO is a Dermatologist in St Pete Beach, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Witfill works at Bay Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in St Pete Beach, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    7500 Gulf Blvd Ste B, St Pete Beach, FL 33706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 363-6688
  2. 2
    Bay Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery PA
    1130 COMMERCIAL WAY, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 688-5544
  3. 3
    115 Highland Ave N, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 585-8591

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 18, 2021
    Danielle is AMAZING. She went above and beyond for me. We've been dealing with a a few local pharmacies/multiple speciality pharmacies/a few mail order pharmacies. Danielle was a trooper and worked tirelessly on trying to get this procedure covered--after a grueling 8 months. I can't thank her enough!
    Brandon Taylor — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Kristin Witfill, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396764460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Witfill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witfill is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Witfill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witfill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Witfill has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witfill on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Witfill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witfill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witfill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witfill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

