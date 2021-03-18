Overview

Dr. Kristin Witfill, DO is a Dermatologist in St Pete Beach, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Witfill works at Bay Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in St Pete Beach, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.