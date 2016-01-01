Dr. Woolley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristin Woolley, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristin Woolley, MD
Dr. Kristin Woolley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Woolley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Woolley's Office Locations
-
1
South Central Family Health Center4425 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Directions (323) 908-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woolley?
About Dr. Kristin Woolley, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1245699164
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolley works at
Dr. Woolley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.