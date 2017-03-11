Overview of Dr. Kristina Balangue, MD

Dr. Kristina Balangue, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Balangue works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.