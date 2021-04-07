Dr. Bedynerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristina Bedynerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristina Bedynerman, MD
Dr. Kristina Bedynerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Bedynerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bedynerman's Office Locations
-
1
AHF Northpoint6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 205, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedynerman?
I saw (via telehealth) Dr. Bedynerman regularly over the last year during the pandemic, at a time when I really needed to start focusing on my mental health in order to progress toward the life I want to live. I had never seen a psychiatrist before, so I wasn't sure what to expect in this relationship. What I experienced in my time with Dr. Bedynerman is the relationship I hope to foster with any future psychiatrists I may have. It saddened me that I would no longer be able to see her regularly, but was so excited for her in the next steps of her career. I was always met with warmth, compassion, understanding and a genuine sense of care for my mental health and what I was up to. I never felt interrogated or judged - I always felt like I was sharing my life experiences with a friendly mentor who provided sound guidance and feedback to allow me to understand myself and my perspective on life. She worked perfectly in tandem with my therapist to ensure I was well care for. I'll miss her :)
About Dr. Kristina Bedynerman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1619129350
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedynerman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedynerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedynerman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedynerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedynerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedynerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedynerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.