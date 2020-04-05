Overview of Dr. Kristina Berger, MD

Dr. Kristina Berger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Berger works at Family Practice Of West Volusia in Orange City, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.