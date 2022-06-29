Dr. Kristina Carnevale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carnevale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Carnevale, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristina Carnevale, MD
Dr. Kristina Carnevale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Dr. Carnevale works at
Dr. Carnevale's Office Locations
-
1
Usmd Alliance Fort Woth10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 250, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 750-1310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carnevale?
I loved working with her! She listens to my needs and I never feel rushed
About Dr. Kristina Carnevale, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932391174
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carnevale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carnevale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carnevale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carnevale works at
Dr. Carnevale has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carnevale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Carnevale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carnevale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carnevale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carnevale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.