Overview

Dr. Kristina England, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. England works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.