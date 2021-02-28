Dr. Kristina Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Harrington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristina Harrington, MD
Dr. Kristina Harrington, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Harrington works at
Dr. Harrington's Office Locations
Mid Valley Healthcare2321 E Gala St Ste 3, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 888-5848
Omega Mental Health Services5985 W State St, Boise, ID 83703 Directions (208) 853-0071
Safe Haven Acute Mental Health8050 W Northview St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 327-0504
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Harrington. Yes, at first her personality is very dry, but a patient needs to realize that Dr. Harrington is only analyzing their condition and situation to the best of her abilities. Dr. Harrington will work with you to help find the best medication for your diagnosis and will adjust the dosage to what your body needs. After being her patient for the last 3 years, I can say she is very friendly and worth having as a doctor. :)
About Dr. Kristina Harrington, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1407887623
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrington works at
Dr. Harrington has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.