Dr. Hennessey Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristina Hennessey Hill, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristina Hennessey Hill, MD
Dr. Kristina Hennessey Hill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newington, CT.
Dr. Hennessey Hill's Office Locations
Newington375 Willard Ave Ste 1, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 666-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hennessey Hill?
Dr. Hennessey - Hill listens, offers solutions, is very thorough and knowledgeable. Great personality and makes one feel at ease. Great staff and facility.
About Dr. Kristina Hennessey Hill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861713240
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hennessey Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hennessey Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennessey Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennessey Hill.
