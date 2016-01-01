See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Kristina Hernandez, DO

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristina Hernandez, DO

Dr. Kristina Hernandez, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Hernandez works at Baylor university in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor university
    3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Kristina Hernandez, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801057112
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
