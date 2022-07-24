Overview

Dr. Kristina Hobson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their residency with Lahey Clinic Medical Center



Dr. Hobson works at Boulevard Surgical Associates in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.