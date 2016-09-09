Dr. Kristina Holmkvist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmkvist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Holmkvist, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Holmkvist, MD is a Dermatologist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Holmkvist works at
Locations
Accredited Dermatology Medical Clinic Inc301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 245, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 525-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holmkvist is very approachable. She explains the procedures. Very delicate in applying the anesthesia (like that part!). She is my new dermatologist! I have fair skin and haven't (up to this point) found a new dermatologist locally since my move from the beach a while ago. So glad my dentist recommended her!!! I have had a couple of skin bx and excisions. The only negative is that darn portal. you can't send a msg. since there aren't 'choices' in the drop down box. I travel so like this.
About Dr. Kristina Holmkvist, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194772822
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmkvist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmkvist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmkvist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmkvist works at
Dr. Holmkvist has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmkvist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmkvist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmkvist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmkvist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmkvist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.