Dr. Kristina Humphries, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Humphries, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Humphries works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology3084 Lakecrest Cir Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very thorough. Talks on your level. Cares about her patients. Would highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Kristina Humphries, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841299369
Education & Certifications
- U Okla - Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Okla
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humphries has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humphries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphries has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphries. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphries.
