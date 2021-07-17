Overview of Dr. Kristina Hursey, MD

Dr. Kristina Hursey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Hursey works at Lexington Internists in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.