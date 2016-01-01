Overview of Dr. Kristina Butler, MD

Dr. Kristina Butler, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

