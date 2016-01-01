See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kristina Butler, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kristina Butler, MD

Dr. Kristina Butler, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Butler works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Butler's Office Locations

    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Kristina Butler, MD

  • Gynecologic Surgery
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • 1326169699
Education & Certifications

  • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.