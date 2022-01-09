See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Kristina Janson, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (36)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristina Janson, DPM

Dr. Kristina Janson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Janson works at Kristina E Janson DPM in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kristina Janson DPM
    185 Madison Ave Rm 802, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 689-9388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 09, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Janson for more than ten years, and cannot recommend her highly enough. She is a wonderful doctor. She is skilled, caring, and concerned. Her knowledge of orthotics is without peer. All orthotics are hand-made by Dr. Janson -- a rarity in this field. They are made of cork -- not hard plastic as most of the machine-made ones are -- and are infinitely malleable. As your foot changes, Dr. Janson adjusts the orthotic to conform to your foot. The office is efficient. Scheduling is easy, and one is rarely kept waiting.
    Sigrid H — Jan 09, 2022
    About Dr. Kristina Janson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104802081
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Suny
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristina Janson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janson works at Kristina E Janson DPM in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Janson’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Janson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

