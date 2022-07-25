Dr. Kristina Karlic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Karlic, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristina Karlic, DPM
Dr. Kristina Karlic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Karlic's Office Locations
Diabetes and Endocrinology Center of Suffolk285 Sills Rd Bldg 15, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visits are fine. No long waiting. Friendly staff. Dr. Karlic is very knowledgeable in her field. Answers all my questions. Always seems genuinely concerned when talking with me. Just an all around great person and role model.
About Dr. Kristina Karlic, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1316191398
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karlic has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlic.
