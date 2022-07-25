Overview of Dr. Kristina Karlic, DPM

Dr. Kristina Karlic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Karlic works at Diabetes and Endocrinology Center of Suffolk in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.