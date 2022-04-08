Dr. Kristina Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Digestive Health at Penn Medicine Princeton Medicine5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 450, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-6390Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Penn Medicine Center for Digestive Health at Monroe2 Centre Dr # 200, Monroe, NJ 08831 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Devon Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
I’ve been fighting Crohn’s disease for several years and have visited three separate physicians for it. I’ve never felt more at ease with a physician which is so knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Kristina Katz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1689081945
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Robert Wood Johnson-New Brunswick
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Russian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.