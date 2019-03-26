Overview of Dr. Kristina Kovach, DPM

Dr. Kristina Kovach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakewood, OH.



Dr. Kovach works at Wellspring Nurse Practitioners in Lakewood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.