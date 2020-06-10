Overview of Dr. Kristina Lafaye, MD

Dr. Kristina Lafaye, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital, Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Lafaye works at Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.