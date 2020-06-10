Dr. Kristina Lafaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Lafaye, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristina Lafaye, MD
Dr. Kristina Lafaye, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital, Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Lafaye works at
Dr. Lafaye's Office Locations
-
1
Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 951-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lafaye?
Dr Lafaye was very patient with me and ran tests for MG. We talked about my other autoimmune diseases and how some other medications may help me. Very knowledgeable and explained tests results and other medications.
About Dr. Kristina Lafaye, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801823323
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La
- Southern Methodist University Dallas, Texas
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafaye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafaye works at
Dr. Lafaye has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafaye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.