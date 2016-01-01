Dr. Kristina Masi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Masi, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristina Masi, MD
Dr. Kristina Masi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masi's Office Locations
- 1 2401 E Evesham Rd Ste A1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-3323
-
2
Rwhg Minoff & Chapman Ob. Gyn. Asso.110 Marter Ave Ste 504, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 642-6580Monday8:00am - 8:15pmTuesday8:00am - 8:15pmWednesday8:00am - 8:15pmThursday8:00am - 8:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masi?
About Dr. Kristina Masi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457715344
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Masi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.