Dr. Kristina Mirabeau-Beale, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristina Mirabeau-Beale, MD
Dr. Kristina Mirabeau-Beale, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Mirabeau-Beale works at
Dr. Mirabeau-Beale's Office Locations
8991 Brighton Ln, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 (239) 949-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mirabeau Beale now resides in Florida and is an exceptional person. She is very detail with your treatment routine,and allow an atmosphere of comfort and peace of mind. I would not hesitate in highly recommending her.
About Dr. Kristina Mirabeau-Beale, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1144540097
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirabeau-Beale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
