Dr. Kristina Mixer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mixer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Mixer, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Mixer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Mixer works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health United Hospital (OB/GYN)1202 W Oak St Ste 200MC, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 754-2944
-
2
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital (Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Urology)722 Locust St Ste 2, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions (231) 592-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mixer?
Kristina is always friendly, easy to talk to, and helpful with my questions and concerns. She makes the exam quick and easy.
About Dr. Kristina Mixer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1659595452
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mixer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mixer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mixer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mixer works at
Dr. Mixer has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mixer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mixer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mixer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mixer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mixer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.