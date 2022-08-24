Overview

Dr. Kristina Naseer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.