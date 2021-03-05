Dr. Kristina Nylander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nylander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Nylander, MD
Dr. Kristina Nylander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Coastal Kids24422 Avenida de la Carlota Ste 130, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 951-1376
Coastal Kids25500 Rancho Niguel Rd Ste 110, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 448-8821
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nylander is an amazing and very knowledgeable pediatrician. She listens intently and truly cares about each of my children. We have been patients for years and I have never met a better doctor/health care provider in my life. Her bedside manner is impeccable, she has solved many hard situations for us and her diagnosis is spot on. She listens and caters to what makes us feel comfortable and we trust her professional opinion completely. I refer her to everyone and would recommend her highly!
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386784338
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Loyola Marymount University
