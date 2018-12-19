Overview of Dr. Kristina Otero, DO

Dr. Kristina Otero, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Otero works at MOUNT KISCO MEDICAL GROUP PC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.