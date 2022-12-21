See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Fargo, ND
Dr. Kristina Rauser-Foltz, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristina Rauser-Foltz, MD

Dr. Kristina Rauser-Foltz, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Dr. Rauser-Foltz works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rauser-Foltz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treadmill Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Nuclear Stress Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Rauser-Foltz AND HER TEAM at Essentia Health were amazing! From the time the Lpn took to explain things to my child while rooming us, to the ultrasound tech allowing my child to use her headphones and personal cell phone to watch a movie during the test, to the toy my child got from the doctor. But most of all, the patience Dr. Rauser-Foltz had answering all my questions and reassuring me as a mom. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Rauser-Foltz and her team to anyone looking for a pediatric cardiologist. And I am in the healthcare field myself, so I tend to judge other healthcare workers sometimes more harshly...but no issues here.
    Jenna — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Kristina Rauser-Foltz, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1083053995
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristina Rauser-Foltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauser-Foltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rauser-Foltz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rauser-Foltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rauser-Foltz works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Rauser-Foltz’s profile.

    Dr. Rauser-Foltz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauser-Foltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauser-Foltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauser-Foltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.