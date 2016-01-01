See All Gastroenterologists in Bellingham, WA
Dr. Kristina Ross, MD

Gastroenterology
Overview of Dr. Kristina Ross, MD

Dr. Kristina Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Ross works at Northwest Gastroenterology in Bellingham, WA.

Dr. Ross' Office Locations

    Northwest Gastroenterology
    Northwest Gastroenterology
2979 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 301, Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center

Dysphagia
Hernia
Laryngitis
Dysphagia
Hernia
Laryngitis

Dysphagia
Hernia
Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Diarrhea
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Humana

    About Dr. Kristina Ross, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English
    1568738458
    Education & Certifications

    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ross works at Northwest Gastroenterology in Bellingham, WA.

    Dr. Ross has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

