Dr. Kristina Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristina Ross, MD
Dr. Kristina Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Northwest Gastroenterology2979 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 301, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 734-1420
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristina Ross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1568738458
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
