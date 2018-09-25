Dr. Kristina Rudgear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudgear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Rudgear, MD
Dr. Kristina Rudgear, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Edlc LLC7344 E Deer Valley Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 513-1042Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
My primary care physician sent me to this practice group for further evaluation of my thyroid. Sparing all the details, I could not be more pleased than I was. In particular, nurse practitioner Leeanna Peterson was superb. Her medical assistant Susie, the front desk staff of Diane and Lori, and phlebotomist Anita were top notch. Leeanna is thorough, empathetic, available - and patiently answered my questions and concerns. Highly recommend this team! (Dr Rudgears was unavailable, it seemed.)
- Geriatric Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750339214
- Banner Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- University of California at Santa Barbara
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
