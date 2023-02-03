Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM
Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bayside, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Ruff's Office Locations
Neofitos Stefanides M.d. PC4401 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste L3B, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 229-0222
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr Ruff at wound care about 8 years ago when I had a wound on the bottom of my right foot which my then alleged podiatrist was doing nothing to heal. In addition to being painful when walking or standing I am diabetic so foot wounds need to be taken serously. I saw Dr. Ruff at a wound care center and within days I could see the wound was healing and the pain was grealty reduced. In about a week I was walking and standing without pain. Since then she has been my podiatrist. In addition to being a great doctor she is an engaging and outgoing person. She is the fun pidatrist. Dr Ruff is one of the very best doctors I have ever seen.
About Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811287436
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruff.
