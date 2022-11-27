See All Family Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Kristina Sanchez, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kristina Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from University New Mexico and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Sanchez works at Innova Vein & Vascular in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innova Vein & Vascular
    4600 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste B100, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 320-3691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Limb Pain
Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphatic Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Navajo Nation
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 27, 2022
    Dr. Sanchez could not have been nicer, more patient, or more knowledgeable. She is so easy to talk to. Everyone else in the office was great too. I highly recommend this practice.
    Mary H Ready — Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. Kristina Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497717078
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rocky Mountain Vein Institute
    Internship
    • St Mary Corwin
    Medical Education
    • University New Mexico
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
