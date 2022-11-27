Dr. Kristina Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from University New Mexico and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
-
1
Innova Vein & Vascular4600 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste B100, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (719) 320-3691
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Navajo Nation
- New Mexico Health Connections
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanchez could not have been nicer, more patient, or more knowledgeable. She is so easy to talk to. Everyone else in the office was great too. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Kristina Sanchez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rocky Mountain Vein Institute
- St Mary Corwin
- University New Mexico
- Family Practice
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.