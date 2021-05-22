Dr. Kristina Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Shaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristina Shaffer, MD is a Dermatologist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Eagan Office1215 Town Centre Dr Ste 200, Eagan, MN 55123 Directions (651) 251-3300
Woodbury Office587 Bielenberg Dr Ste 200, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 209-1600
Vadnais Heights Office3555 Willow Lake Blvd Ste 240, Vadnais Heights, MN 55110 Directions (651) 209-1600
This brilliant doctor doesn’t seem to do that much, when working on my face. A little lift, a little filler but when she stands back and excitedly says “Good grief, that looks fantastic “, you know you’ve come to the right person. And suddenly the mirror becomes your best friend. I could hug her!!! Thank you Dr. S.
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Of Minnesota
- St Vincent's Hosp/NY Med Coll
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Wellesley College
- Dermatology
