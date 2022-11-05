Overview of Dr. Kristina Stefanac, MD

Dr. Kristina Stefanac, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.



Dr. Stefanac works at Psychological/Psychiatric Cnslt in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.