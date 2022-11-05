Dr. Kristina Stefanac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Stefanac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristina Stefanac, MD
Dr. Kristina Stefanac, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Stefanac works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stefanac's Office Locations
-
1
Psychological and Psychiatric Consultants23811 Chagrin Blvd Ste 310, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-1277Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday4:00pm - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday12:00pm - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stefanac?
I wasn't even going to leave a review here but was simply looking to see if her office accepts my new insurance (which they don't). Anyway, I was shocked to see people giving her negative reviews so I wanted to share that I think she is great. I drove a considerable distance to see her and I was always impressed how she recalled my issues without referring to notes. She seems to have a general care for me her patients.
About Dr. Kristina Stefanac, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760649396
Education & Certifications
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefanac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefanac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stefanac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefanac works at
Dr. Stefanac has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stefanac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefanac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefanac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.