Dr. Kristina Suntay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Desert Sage OB/GYN5533 E Bell Rd Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 466-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is so kind! I have told all my family in Scottsdale to go see her. She is very thoughtful and has good solutions to all female problems.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1992065601
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
