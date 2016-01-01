Dr. Kristina Truong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Truong, DO
Overview
Dr. Kristina Truong, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Truong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Cedar Bend2400 Cedar Bend Dr, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5360Monday3:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 8:00pmThursday3:00pm - 8:00pmFriday3:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truong?
About Dr. Kristina Truong, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1043707102
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.