Dr. Kristina Waldorf, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristina Waldorf, MD

Dr. Kristina Waldorf, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Waldorf works at Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waldorf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Maternal Infant Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
HIV Screening
Pregnancy Test
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
HIV Screening
Pregnancy Test

Treatment frequency



Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Kristina Waldorf, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 25 years of experience
  • English, Russian
  • 1659457463
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Wa School Of Med
  • MAYO CLINIC
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kristina Waldorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Waldorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Waldorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Waldorf works at Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Waldorf’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldorf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldorf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

