Overview of Dr. Kristina Wenger, MD

Dr. Kristina Wenger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paragould, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.



Dr. Wenger works at Paragould Pediatrics Pllc in Paragould, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.