Overview of Dr. Kristina Wiers-Shamir, MD

Dr. Kristina Wiers-Shamir, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Wiers-Shamir works at Joe DiMaggio Childrens Hospital Division of Pediatric Rheumatology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.