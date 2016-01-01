Overview of Dr. Kristina Wilson, MD

Dr. Kristina Wilson, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.