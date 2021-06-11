Dr. Kristine Bathke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bathke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Bathke, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristine Bathke, MD
Dr. Kristine Bathke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Sauk Prairie Hospital.
Dr. Bathke works at
Dr. Bathke's Office Locations
-
1
Dean Care752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 824-4000
-
2
Prairie Clinic Sc112 HELEN ST, Sauk City, WI 53583 Directions (608) 643-3351
-
3
Sauk Prairie Healthcare250 26th St Ste 100, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578 Directions (608) 643-3351
Hospital Affiliations
- Sauk Prairie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bathke?
Dr. Bathke is a kind yet to the point kind of doctor. She has been extremely helpful and comforting during a sad time for my husband and I and remained level headed for me when I could not. When it came to my hysterctomy she gave me my options along with her honest opinion. I trusted her completely. I would recommend her. She has answered all my questions and between her and her staff answered my questions from the patient portal, either the day of or the day after I have sent it.
About Dr. Kristine Bathke, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447207089
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bathke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bathke accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bathke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bathke works at
Dr. Bathke has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bathke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bathke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bathke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bathke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bathke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.