Overview of Dr. Kristine Brown, MD

Dr. Kristine Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Brown works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.