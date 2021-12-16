Overview

Dr. Kristine Campagna, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Campagna works at Latham Medical Group, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.