Dr. Kristine Eule, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristine Eule, MD
Dr. Kristine Eule, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Eule's Office Locations
Mile High OB/GYN - Rose4545 E 9th Ave Ste 502, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 997-0425Monday8:00am - 3:15pmTuesday8:00am - 3:15pmWednesday8:00am - 3:15pmThursday8:00am - 3:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eule?
Dr.Eule is very nice .. I Felt motherly feel in her.. in my opinion, she found out our feel by seeing our face..
About Dr. Kristine Eule, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366415069
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eule has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eule accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eule has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Eule. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eule.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eule, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eule appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.